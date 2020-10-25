KKR’s Rana pays tribute to late father-in-law during his 81

Abu Dhabi, Oct 24 : Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Nitish Rana on Saturday paid tribute to his father-in-law after scoring his half-century against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Left-hander Rana, 26, then held up a KKR jersey with the name ‘Surinder’ and the number 63 emblazoned on its back. “A heart-warming tribute from @NitishRana_27 to his father-in-law, who passed away yesterday. Surinder Marwah. Rest in peace sir,” said KKR in a tweet shortly after.

KKR were left reeling at 42/3 wickest in the eighth over by DC fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. Sunil Narine, playing his first match since he was pulled up for suspect bowling action, was sent in ahead of captain Eoin Morgan. Narine rediscovered his batting form and ended up putting up 115 runs for the fourth wicket with Rana.

The partnership was broken in the 17th over when Narine fell to Rabada on 64 off 32 balls. Rana went on to score 81 off 53 balls (13x4s, 1×6), at a strike rate of 152.83, that helped KKR post 194 for six wickests in 20 overs.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.