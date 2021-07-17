KL Rahul- Athiya Shetty confirm relationship? Dad Suneil Shetty reacts

Rumoured to be a couple, Indian batsmen KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty have always made it to the headlines for their public display of affection. And the couple have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship status in the past.

But not anymore! The cricketer is currently in England for a series and is accompanied by Shetty. Sources say that Rahul had listed the actor as his partner before leaving for the World Test Championship Final in England last month, and communicated the same to the BCCI.

“The couple left India together for England for the World Test Championship last month. Before leaving, the logistics department had asked all players for names of people travelling with each of them. The players were supposed to give the names of whether they would be travelling with wives or partners, for which KL Rahul listed Athiya Shetty as his partner. She travelled in the same bubble and stayed in Southampton with the team,” the source revealed as saying to Hindustan Times.

Suneil Shetty reacts

Athiya Shetty’s father and Bollywood veteran Suneil Shetty, who was always forthcoming about their relationship, confirmed that his daughter is indeed in London. But, he said that she’s holidaying with brother Ahan Shetty.

“Yes, she is in England, but she is with Ahan. The brother-sister duo has gone there for a holiday. Rest you may check with them,” Suniel Shetty said, in an interview with Bombay Times.

Happy vibes pic.twitter.com/JnYt8qrAY8 — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) July 10, 2021 Meanwhile, KL Rahul was spotted with Ahan Shetty on London streets

About Rahul and Athiya, who also have been signed up for an eyewear brand together, Suneil said: “I think they look brilliant together. They are a good-looking couple, na? So, it totally works from a brand perspective. And I must say, they look good together, well, in the ad.”

For a couple that has been tight-lipped about their status, barring the random PDA, this is a big give-away indeed. However, their birthday posts for each other and foreign trips together made it all evident before. This is just a confirmation.

Have a look at the oh-so-cute couple’s PDA on social media:

On the professional front, Athiya Shetty appeared last in Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor last. She has no upcoming films in the pipeline yet. Meanwhile, KL Rahul is part of the India squad against England.