Knife attack at Dandiya event claims youth’s life in Bagalkot

Bagalkot: Dasara festivities took a tragic turn at Vinayaka Nagar in Mudhol town after a 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death during a dispute at a Dandiya programme. The attack also left his uncle injured, police said.

The deceased was identified as Nitin Nimbalkar. His uncle, Sanjay Nimbalkar, suffered stab wounds while attempting to break up the fight. He was taken to a private hospital in Bagalkot and was reportedly out of danger.

Preliminary information suggests that the altercation began during a Dandiya dance programme organised in Vinayaka Nagar for Dasara. Srinivas Kadari, 22, allegedly attended the event under the influence of alcohol and cannabis. He reportedly harassed women participating in the dance and quarrelled with youths who were performing puja.

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Nitin allegedly intervened and told Srinivas to leave the venue. When Srinivas reportedly continued the disturbance, Nitin struck him once.

Srinivas is alleged to have returned later with his friends Sampath and Pradeep. They confronted Nitin, leading to another argument that quickly turned violent. Nitin was allegedly stabbed in the chest and abdomen and died from his injuries.

Sanjay was injured when he tried to intervene and prevent further violence. He was shifted to hospital, where he received treatment.

The attack has shocked residents and cast a shadow over the Dasara celebrations. Nitin’s family members have sought strict punishment for the accused.

Mudhol police have registered a case and begun investigating the incident. They are seeking to establish the sequence of events, the roles of the people involved and the circumstances that led to the fatal attack.

Bagalkot Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal said the clash reportedly took place over an issue associated with the Dandiya programme and puja. He confirmed Nitin’s death and the injuries sustained by his uncle.

The SP said investigators would examine every possible angle, including whether there was any previous enmity between the individuals involved or whether the dispute arose from the events of the night. Police said appropriate action would follow the findings of the investigation.