Know about John Cena’s lady love Shay Shariatzadeh & the couple’s net worth

New York: Popular American wrestler and actor John Cena has tied knot with his long time girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida. While Cena has not made it public, local media in the United States confirmed the wedding.

According to various media outlets, the wedding ceremony took place on October 12. John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh have been in a relationship since early 2019 after the WWE star’s break-up with ex-fiance and WWE wrestler Nikki Bella.

Who is Shay Shariatzadeh?

Born in 1989 in Iran, Shay Shariatzadeh is a Canadian citizen now. The 31-year-old studied Electrical and Electronic Engineering from University of British Columbia and received her bachelor’s degree in 2013. She even served for Alpha Technologies Ltd. as an Engineering Peer Advisor.

Shariatzadeh who works as a product manager for a tech company based in Vancouver, is a famous celebrates.

Wrestler-Engineer love story







John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh were romantically linked for the first time when the two were spotted together during the WWE star’s shoot for a film, Playing with Fire in Vancouver. The two appeared together on the Red Carpet for the film in October. The couple started dating in March 2019, less than a year after the former’s split from ex-fiancée Nikki Bella.

John Cena was particular about keeping his relationship with Shariatzadeh away from the spotlight. “. I have a goal for sharing certain things with everybody and keeping certain things for me,” Cena told media.

John Cena Net Worth

John Cena is one of the richest wrestlers in the world, with an estimated net worth of $55 million in the year 2020. His earnings come through a variety of sources which include movies, brand endorsements, and of course, his earnings through professional wrestling. He has also done a slew of big-budget movies like Dolittle, Trainwreck, Blockers, and Bumblebee.

Shay Shariatzadeh Net Worth

The estimated net worth of John Cena lady love Shay Shariatzadeh is around $250,000 US Dollars which she is earning from her career as Canadian producer manager and actor.

Congratulations to the happy couple!