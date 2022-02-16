Know Bappi Lahiri’s net worth, car collection, & more [Photos]

Mumbai: Multi-talented singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri left for heavenly abode on Tuesday night, February 15 creating a huge void in the industry. He passed away at the age of 69 and had been battling OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) since 2001. He breathed his last at Criticare Hospital at around 11.45 pm, confirmed doctors.

Lahiri was married to Chitrani Lahiri and the couple has two children, a son, Bappa Lahiri, and a daughter, Rema Lahiri.

Bappi Lahiri’s journey in the world of cinema

Born in West Bengal as Alokesh Lahiri, Bappi Lahiri father Aparesh Lahiri and mother Bansari Lahiri were Bengali musicians. He began his journey in the music world as a child artiste at the age of 3. He first composed music for a Bengali film ‘Daadu’ and launched his Bollywood career with a film, ‘Nanha Shikari’.

He later went on to deliver several superhit songs like “Disco Dancer” and the song ‘Jimmy, Jimmy, Aaja, Aaja…”, and later the superhit music for “Zakhmee”, “Lahu Ke Do Rang” and became Bollwood‘s King Of Disco.

Bappi Lahiri won millions of hearts and also many awards throughout his career that began in 1973. He won Filmfare Award in 2018 – Lifetime Achievement Award, Filmfare Award in 1985 – Best Music Director for Sharaabi and Mirchi Music Awards 2018 – Lifetime Achievement Award.

Bappi Lahiri’s Net Worth, Remuneration For Songs

According to various reports, Bappi Da had a net worth of Rs 22 crore. He used to charge Rs 8 to 10 lakh for a song in films. Live concerts and appearance on television reality shows also added a mjor chunk to his earning. Bappi Lahiri also owned a luxurious house in Mumbai that he brought in 2001. If reports are to be believed, the price of this property is Rs 3.5 crore.

His Luxurious Car Collections

Like many other celebrities, Bappi Lahiri was too a ‘petrolhead’ as he was also very fond of cars. The singer had five cars which also included BMW and Audi among others. He also owned a Tesla X which is reportedly worth Rs 55 lakh.