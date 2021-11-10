Know everything about Malala Yousafzai’s husband Asser Malik

London: Nobel laureate and Pakistani activist for girls’ education Malala Yousafzai got married to Asser Malik in a private Nikah (wedding) ceremony in Birmingham, England. Taking to her social media on Tuesday, Malala shared first pictures from the ceremony and also introduced everyone to her husband Asser.

Photos from her wedding ceremony have been doing rounds on the internet and everyone are curious to know more about Asser Malik. Without further ado, let us know a few interesting things related to his life and career.

Who is Asser Malik?

Asser Malik hails from Lahore, Pakistan and is currently the general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He is also the owner of the Last Man Stands franchise in Pakistan.

Earlier, Asser used to work for the Pakistan Super League. According to reports, he has also operated a player management agency.

His educational background

According to his LinkedIn profile, Asser Malik has completed his schooling and higher education from Pakistan. While he did his schooling at Atchinson College, he graduated from Lahore University and holds a degree in economics and political science. He has also served as the president of Dramaline, a theatre production company.

Photo: Asser Malik/Instagram

Malik’s Instagram profile shows a group photo of his friends including Malala on 26 June 2019 at Edgbaston Stadium.

On Tuesday, November 9, 2021, Malala shared images of their wedding on Twitter, and wrote, “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”

About Malala Yousafzai

Born in Mingora, Pakistan in July 1997, Malala fought for girls’ right to education in Pakistan’s Swat Valley. In 2012, Malala narrowly escaped being shot dead by a Taliban gunman when she was 15 years old.

She travelled to Birmingham, England, for medical treatment, and her family eventually moved in with her. She returned to school as soon as possible, but continued to fight for the right to education for others. She graduated from Oxford University in June 2020.

Malala was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, becoming the youngest recipient of the award at the age of 17.