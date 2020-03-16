Know how to link Aadhaar, PAN as deadline approaches

New Delhi: As linking of Aadhaar and PAN is mandatory, the Income Tax Department reminded taxpayers to link the documents before 31st March.

The department also shared a video explaining two ways to link the documents.

Ways to link Aadhaar-PAN

The documents can be linked by sending SMS, UIDPAN <space> <12 digit Aadhaar> <space><10 digit PAN>, to 567678 or 56161.

Linking of the documents can also be done by visiting the e-filling portal of the Income Tax Department.

It may be mentioned that the Central Board of Direct Tax (CBDT) had extended the deadline for linking the documents eight-time on 30th December 2019.

In the month of September 2019, the apex court had also declared that the Aadhaar scheme is constitutionally valid.

It may be noted that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues Aadhaar whereas, Income Tax Department issues PAN.