Know how much Kate Winslet aka Rose was paid for her role in Titanic

Los Angeles: One of the popular romantic Hollywood films, Titanic is still remembered. The iconic movie was released on the 19th of December, 1997. Written and directed by James Cameron, the movie left a great impact on the professional lives of the lead roles and the director itself. It stars Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in lead roles. But do you know how much Kate charged to play the role of Rose DeWitt in the film? Scroll down to check.

James Cameron directed this epic romantic film after he had earlier delivered hardcore action entertainers like The Terminator and Terminator 2. It was new to the director and no one expected that the movie would be loved so much, but it created history at the box office.

Kate Winslet who played the female lead in the film was paid $2 million for her role according to various reports. Before Titanic, Kate was not so popular which is why she was paid just half a million less than Leonardo DiCaprio (Jack Dawson). Leonardo DiCaprio was paid $2.5 million for his role in the movie.

Titanic has been released multiple times in theatres since 1997. It is reported that Leonardo DiCaprio earned around $37.5 million from the Titanic after it emerged as a historic box-office success. According to a report on Koimoi.com, the actor has made $40 million in total with the film, leaving him ahead of Kate Winslet by a margin of $38 million.