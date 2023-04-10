Know how much SRK charged from Ambanis to perform at NMACC

Mumbai: The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was inaugurated in Mumbai recently and many stars were spotted at this two-day event. It was a star-studded affair in which celebrities from Hollywood to Bollywood, businessmen and other prominent personalities were seen gracing the event.

Various actors like Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and others performed on the stage to entertain the guests of the Ambani family. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently enjoying the success of Pathaan, too marked his presence but what grabbed the eyeballs was when he grooved live on the stage. King Khan danced on the Pathaan movie’s title track ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ and it went viral like wildfire.

In the video, SRK is seen setting the stage on fire with his dance moves. Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh are also seen joining him and guests are seen cheering for SRK. The Ambani family is known for treating their guests with love and entertainment but do you know how much King Khan has charged for that one-minute performance? It will leave you stunned!

A tweet by Umair Sandhu is going viral that claims SRK has charged Rs 10 crore for his one-minute performance at NMACC. Pretty huge! Isn’t it? Well, if it is SRK performing and Ambanis paying then it is not a big deal but for others, it is too much.

The video of SRK is now trending on social media platforms. He will be next seen in Jawan and Dunki.