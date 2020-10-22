Know how you can improve blood circulation in legs

Hyderabad: As blood not only carries oxygen but also transports nutrients to various parts of the body, it is necessary to improve its blood circulation. Sometime blood circulation in legs becomes poor due to various reasons.

Massage

However, it is necessary to improve it. It can be improved by performing massage for three minutes daily.

Following are the steps of the massage.

Massage hands Pat onto both legs. Stretch ankles. Shake legs placing hands under knees. Again pat onto both legs.

Symptoms, causes of poor blood circulation in legs?

If the blood circulation in the legs is reduced, person may experience the following symptoms.

Tingling feeling. Numbness. Pain in your legs. Leg cramping. Leg throbbing.

Following are the causes of poor circulation

Nerve damage. Tissues damage. Sitting too long. Mediation with leg cross. Diabetics.