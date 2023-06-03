Know names of Dubai Crown Prince new dogs here

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai took to Instagram to ask his followers to suggest names for his dogs.

In an Instagram story on Friday, Sheikh Hamdan shared a video clip with his 15.7 million followers, showing the excited dogs.

He wrote, “We need three names here, for a male and both females.”

A little later, he uploaded another story, thanking everyone for their suggestions and announcing the names of the dogs.

He named the male dog Layl. The female dogs are named Mizoon and Nahar.

Sheikh Hamdan wrote, “Thank you everyone.”

Sheikh Hamdan often shares pictures and videos on his social media accounts.

Earlier on Friday, Sheikh Hamdan shared a series of pictures spending quality time with his twins Sheikha and Rashid on a beach in Dubai.

He was seen walking on a deck with his children as the sun sets in the background.

In other photos, with their hair wet and their toes in the sand, they are seen throwing stones into the water and having fun in the sand near the beach.

Sheikh Hamdan captioned the images, “👋🏼 summer 🌞🌊🍡🏊🏼🏖️…”

The post received over 341,720 likes and 5,780 comments.