Know RBI declared bank holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr in Telangana

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared a bank holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr in Hyderabad. The banks in Hyderabad will remain closed on Saturday, April 22. The holiday is recognized under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

It is important to note that bank holidays vary from state to state, so not all banks across the country will be closed on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Types of banks in Hyderabad and other cities

Hyderabad and other parts of India have several types of banks, each with its own unique characteristics and functions. Some of them are

Public sector banks Private sector banks Co-operative banks Regional rural banks Payment banks Small finance banks, and Foreign banks

Also Read Know Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in Telangana

Eid-ul-Fitr in Hyderabad

Eid-ul-Fitr is a significant festival for Muslims in Hyderabad. This year, it will be celebrated on either Saturday or Sunday, depending on the sighting of the moon.

If the moon is sighted on Friday, Hyderabad will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday; otherwise, it will be celebrated on Sunday.

In addition, the Telangana government has declared holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr in Telangana. As per the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2023, the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays in Telangana will be observed on April 22 and 23.

Both holidays have been listed under ‘General Holidays’. April 22 has been declared a holiday due to Eid-ul-Fitr, while April 23 is a holiday for the ‘following day of Ramzan’.