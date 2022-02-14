Know Sonu Sood’s hefty fee for hosting Roadies

Mumbai: Ranvijay Singha will no longer be hosting MTV’s popular stunt-based reality show Roadies. He left the show after almost 18 years of his long and enriching journey. Confirming the same, Singha told Hindustan Times that things didn’t work out from both sides. He also mentioned that their dates didn’t match, and it was ‘disheartening’.

Ever since the news of his exit from Roadies came in, the reality show fans are quite curious to know about who would be the new host and more details about the show’s upcoming season.

Sonu Sood to host Roadies

Reports have it that actor Sonu Sood has been roped in by the makers of Roadies as a new host of the show. It is also being said that there will also be a slight change in the show’s format. Apparently, Sonu Sood will be the only mentor-host this year. The concept of gang leaders has been reportedly dropped by the makers, which also means that Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, and others might also not appear on the show.

What will be his remuneration?

Firstly, let us tell the hefty amount that ex-host Ranvijay Singha took home last year. According to Bollywood Life report, Rannvijay Singh was the highest-paid leader on the show’s 17th season as he was paid Rs 12 Lakh per episode. He was followed by Prince Narula and Neha Dhupia who charged Rs 8 lakhs per episode.

And now, considering Sonu Sood’s popularity, which skyrockted ever since the pandemic began, makers will surely pay him a bit more than what Ranvijay got. However, the exact amount is yet to be disclosed.

More about Roadies

Roadies was first started in 2003 and since the show has made a special place in everyone’s hearts. From fearless and tough stunts to abusive fights, the show sure knows how to turn heads with its gripping content.

As per reports, the upcoming season of Roadies will be shot in South Africa and is all set to go on floors from today, February 14.