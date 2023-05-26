Know the significance of marriage in Islam

Hyderabad: Marriage holds immense significance in Islam. Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) emphasized the importance of marriage, stating that it guards half of a person’s religion.

Islam views marriage as a sacred bond that brings numerous benefits to individuals and society as a whole. The Prophet Muhammad stated, “Two rak‘ats prayed by a married person are better than the night-vigil and the fast of a single person”. This highlights the rewards associated with the institution of marriage in Islam.

Selecting the right life partner is crucial for a successful and fulfilling marriage. Islam provides guidance on the qualities to prioritize when seeking a suitable spouse.

Quality to look for in a life partner

The foremost quality to look for in a life partner is piety. A religiously committed spouse is highly valued in Islam.

A person with a good heart and kind soul makes an ideal life partner. Seeking someone who embodies compassion, empathy, and patience can foster a loving and harmonious relationship.

While Islam discourages class distinctions, compatibility is important when choosing a life partner. Beyond shared interests, compatibility encompasses aligning values, goals, and priorities, which promotes understanding and unity within the marriage.

Considering the family background of a potential partner is essential. The upbringing and values instilled by their family can significantly influence their character and compatibility within a marriage.

