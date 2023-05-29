Know when Bigg Boss OTT 2 will start in June, check date

Mumbai: Following the massive success of the inaugural season of Bigg Boss OTT, the reality show that took the digital space by storm, fans have been eagerly awaiting its return. It couldn’t make a come back in 2022 due to unknown reasons, but now Bigg Boss OTT 2 is returning with a bang!

Not Karan Johar, but the charismatic Salman Khan will be taking over the hosting duties this season. Bhaijaan confirmed the show’s comeback in the first promo recently. Fans are curious to know the premiere date now.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is all set to kick off next month, promising an electrifying dose of drama, entertainment, and fights. BB fans across the nation are eagerly counting down the days until the highly anticipated show hits the screens of Voot and Jio Cinema. According to our sources close to the production, BB OTT 2 is likely to begin from June 17 or 18.

The show will run for 6 weeks with a total of 10 contestants.

Contestants List

The anticipation surrounding the contestant lineup for BB OTT 2 is already reaching fever pitch. Speculations and rumors are rife about the mix of celebrities who will enter the house. Here’s tentative list:

Zaid Darbar

Awez Darbar

Jiya Shankar

Anjali Arora

Anurag Dobhal

Sambhavna Seth

Poonam Pandey

Pooja Gor

Umar Riaz

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.