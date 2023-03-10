Know why Deepika Padukone rejected ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’

Mumbai: Renowned Bollywood director Luv Ranjan’s film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ which is doing well at the box office currently has hit the big screens on March 8. The film is receiving mixed positive reviews from audiences and critics and a few celebrities including Hrithik Roshan were impressed by the performance of Ranbir and Shraddha in the film.

As the duo are pairing on screen for the first time, let us tell you that Shraddha Kapoor was not the first choice for the film. It is reported that the director had earlier signed RK and Ajay Devgn for lead roles in the film which was untitled at that time. However, Ajay was dropped for unknown reasons, and the filmmaker reportedly turned the script around and began writing a rom-com after new casting. Deepika Padukone who was finalised to lead opposite RK in the film also left the project after Ajay Devgan.

The reason behind Deepika Padukone’s rejection to act in the film is said to be her fans. It was rumoured in July 2019 that Deepika will join Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next film after she was spotted outside director Luv Ranjan’s residence. Before makers would have made any official announcement, her fans began to trend her name on Twitter. The fans requested her to opt out of the film as Luv Ranjan was accused during the #MeToo movement.

After trending on Twitter and considering fans’ requests, Deepika Padukone reportedly distanced herself from the Luv Ranjan project, and finally, Shraddha Kapoor was brought on board.

Hope the film will do great at the box office and manage to entertain audiences.