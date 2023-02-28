Know why Deepika Padukone slapped a man in middle of the street

Mumbai: From her debut Bollywood film ‘Om Shanti Om’ in 2007 to her latest ‘Pathaan’, Deepika Padukone has always managed to entertain her fans with several types of roles. The actress has made it to Hollywood too. She is considered among the most successful actresses of B-Town and has proved time and again why she is every director’s top choice. Apart from acting, she is also known for taking stands for herself and other Bollywood celebs. She has always been an inspiration to other women. In this write-up, we will tell you about Deepika’s one of the real-life stunts when she slapped a man for misbehavior.

Bollywood’s Mastaani revealed once during an interview with India Today that she had slapped a man in the middle of the street for misbehaving with her. She said, “I was 14 or 15. I remember one evening my family and I were walking down the street. We had probably finished eating at a restaurant. My sister and my father walked ahead and my mother and I were walking behind. And this man brushed past me. I could have, at that point, ignored, pretended like it didn’t happen.”

Deepika Padukone further added, “I turned back, followed this person, caught him by the collar – I was 14, in the middle of the street slapped him and walked away. From that day on my parents knew that this girl could take care of herself.”

This is how Deepika in her teenage years defended herself and proved that she is able to fight for herself on own. As she is loved by most of the Indians but whenever she gets trolled, she fights like a warrior. She remained in controversy for wearing an orange bikini in the ‘Besharam Rang’ track of the Pathaan, but she managed to come out in such a way that it is only song which became the most hit track of the blockbuster film ‘Pathaan’.

The YJHD actress has always been an inspiration for others. She also made a strong comeback after she broke up with Ranbir Kapoor. From fighting depression to finding her soulmate in Ranveer Singh, it might be not wrong to say that the actress has proved to be a role model for others.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. She will also be seen in Project K with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Disha Patani. She is currently enjoying the success of Pathaan which has already crossed Rs 1000 crores worldwide.