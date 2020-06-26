Kochi Mosque asks devotees to bring own prayer mats

Kochi: A mosque in Kochi has urged the devotees to bring their own mats ahead of reopening for prayers on Friday.

Most of the mosques in Kochi decided to remain shut in the first week of this June despite the Centre’s relaxation for reopening religious places and places of worship from June 8.

Hayatul Islam Masjid, which was shut due to the lockdown imposed due to COVID, has now decided to open from June 26 with the Friday Namaz.

The mosque authority has ensured sanitizing facilities and social distancing norms by markings in the prayer hall. They have also issued a notice saying, “Masjid will not give prayer mats to the devotees. Everyone has to bring their own mats from home.”

TK Yakoob Naeemi, Imam of Hayatul Islam Masjid, said “We are going to open the mosque for namaz by following all the instructions of government and health department. We will not allow any person above 65 years and below 10 years to the masjid. We will also not allow any person who has a fever, cold and cough.”

Following the protocol, we have marked the places for namaz, said Moosa MK, President of Masjid committee adding, “We have also prepared register book to register the names of the persons who come to the masjid. We have given instruction to all devotees to come with the Aadhar card.”

Source: ANI