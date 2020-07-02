Kodandaram blames CM KCR for all problems

Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder president M. Kodandaram today sat for a Day long hunger strike. The Telangana TDP President L. Ramana and CPI state Secretary Chada Venkat Reddy extended their support to the day long hunger strike .

Speaking on the occasion, Kodandaram demanded the Chief Minister to extend Rs. 7500 financial aid to the poor people of the state. He demanded the CM to reveal the details of the funds received by the state government so far. He also demanded the CM to also throw clarity on the funds received from the central government. He made it clear that the CM should take up the responsibility for all the mistakes related to COVID-19.

Telangana TDP L. Ramana alleged that Chief Minister KCR was not listening to their request to convene an all party meeting to discuss on the issue of COVID-19. CPI state secretary Chada Venkat reddy demanded the state government to announce an economic package immediately