Kodandaram demands white paper state’s financial condition

Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) Founder President Prof. M. Kodandaram today demanded the state government to release a white on its present financial condition. He also demanded the state government to buy all horticultural and commercial crops .

Speaking to media persons here in the city , he also raised the issue of alleged attacks on medical doctors of the state by covid 19 affected ailing patients and their relatives , he said that such attacks on doctors were not right . He made it clear that the responsibility to protect the doctors and Para medical staff of the state lies on the shoulders of the state government. He demanded the state government to utilise all government hospitals for performance of corona virus tests. He also demanded the state government to provide accommodation to all migrant labourers from the state.

He further demanded the state government to reveal the total amount of funds received by it to CM Relief Fund. He said that it was unfortunate that the city police had booked a case against senior Congress leader VH for paying tributes at BR Ambedkar statue at liberty cross roads.

Telangana TDP President L. Ramana said that the daily wage earners, migrant workers and other sections were badly hit due to the lockdown and therefore, State Government should immediately come to their rescue. He demanded that the State Government immediately release a White Paper on State’s financial condition.

CPI State Secretary Chada Venkatreddy said that the opposition parties have demanded that State Government provide Rs. 5,000 financial assistance for migrant workers.

