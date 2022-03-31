Kodandaram slams Telangana government

Hyderabad: Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) party founder president M. Kodandaram on Wednesday slammed the TRS-led state government and alleged that the increase in the prices of electricity charges was a classic example to highlight the inefficient rule of the TRS party. He alleged that the purchase of power for higher prices was leading to the increase in the power charges.

He made these remarks while addressing a gathering after announcing the party candied from various assembly constituencies of the undivided Nalgonda district. He declared the candidature of Dharmarjun Reddy from Suryapet and D. Srinivas Reddy from the Huzurnagar Assembly segment.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the discoms would not have any kind of losses if the state government cleared the arrears and added that the discoms were facing losses due to the inefficient policies of the state government. Targeting the state government on the issue of paddy procurement, he alleged that the state government failed to convince the central government on the issue. He said that there was a need to reject politics that don’t care for the welfare of the people of the state.

He made it clear that there was a need to change the present government as soon as possible. He called upon the people of the state to encourage their party as it is striving hard to bring change in the state.