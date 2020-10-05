Kodiyeri Balakrishnan accuses Sangh, Cong for murder of left workers

By News Desk 1Published: 5th October 2020 11:14 am IST
Kodiyeri Balakrishnan accuses Sangh, Cong for murder of left workers

Thrissur (Kerala) Oct 5 : Kerala CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Monday condemned the brutal killing of 26-year-old P.U. Sanoop, a local party office bearer and breathed fire on the Sangh Parivar and the Congress who he alleged were behind the murder.

The incident occurred on Sunday around 10.30 p.m. near here when Sanoop and three other party workers were attacked by a group of men with swords and knives.

While Sanoop died on the spot, the other three were admitted to hospital, where the condition of one is serious.

“Sanoop was a very active party worker and was liked by all. He was always working among the people. Of late four CPI-M cadres have been brutally murdered by the RSS/Sangh Parivar and Congress combine. It’s high time that these people lay down their swords and knives,” said Balakrishnan.

READ:  Nepal issues new guidelines for mountaineering, trekking activities

Local legislator and State LSG Minister A.C. Moideen said the attackers have a criminal past and this brutal murder is to check the growth of our party.

The police have launched a manhunt for the killers.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By News Desk 1Published: 5th October 2020 11:14 am IST
Back to top button