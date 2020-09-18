Koeman keen to see improvement in Barca’s last pre-season friendly

Madrid, Sep 18 : FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has said that his team still needed to improve as he addressed the press ahead of their traditional Joan Gamper pre-season friendly game.

Barca will play newly promoted Elche in the Camp Nou on Saturday, a week before they kick-off their La Liga campaign at home to Villarreal, reports Xinhua news agency.

This week saw Koeman’s men beat Girona 3-1 in another preparation game, but Saturday will be their last chance to get things right before things are for real next week.

“This is our last friendly and it is a good test because we are playing a La Liga side and it will allow us to see how we are physically and also in terms of our football and quality,” he said at the press conference. “We have to improve in order to be able to compete in the league with guarantees.”

Koeman has worked with the majority of the Barca squad for three weeks and said he was content with the work done so far.

“In the three weeks we have been working, we have improved a lot in the physical aspect and this week we have been working on tactics. We saw some of that against Girona and I hope we see a more complete display against Elche,” he commented.

Leo Messi returned to action against Girona and will also face Elche, while Koeman said that new signing Miralem Pjanic would “certainly play some minutes, although he is not 100 per cent” on Saturday.

