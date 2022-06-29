Koffee With Karan’s hamper price will shock you!

Hyderabad: Popular celebrity chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’ has been making headlines ever since its brand new season has been announced. Hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, the show is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7, 2022. From fun conversations with guest celebrities to controversial game rounds, the show has always gained viewers’ attention and has achieved a loyal fanbase over the years.

Apart from this, Koffee with Karan is known for its ‘Koffee hamper’. The celebrities who win the round of the very popular game on the show ‘Rapid-Fire’ get this huge customised hamper. Karan Johar had once stated how every contestant who comes on the show wants to win it. But do you know how much that hamper’s cost is? Well, a report in Pinkvilla suggests that the Koffee Hamper is worth Rs 10-12 lakhs.

The expensive and luxury hamper includes personalised roasted coffee, coffee french press, coffee mug, brownies, bluetooth speakers, iPhone, home decor vouchers, handmade soaps, skin care products, and chocolates.

Are you excited for the much-awaited upcoming season of Koffee With Karan? Which celebrity guest you would love to watch on the show? Let us know in the comments section below.