Kohli faces backlash over his ‘tips for meaningful Diwali’ post

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been on the receiving end from right-wing trolls after he said he will be sharing “personal tips for celebrating a meaningful Diwali” over the next few weeks.

On October 17, the team India captain shared a video message on Twitter and Instagram and wrote, “Over the next few weeks, I’ll be sharing a series of my personal tips for celebrating a meaningful Diwali with loved ones and family.”

In the video message, which is in partnership with social media platform Pinterest, Kohli says that as the country prepares to celebrate the festive season of Diwali, he will share with his audience “tips to celebrate with loved ones and family.”

Over the next few weeks, I'll be sharing a series of my personal tips for celebrating a meaningful Diwali with loved ones and family. Stay tuned by following my Pinterest profile 'viratkohli' – link in bio 🪔@Pinterest#diwali2021 #AD pic.twitter.com/KKFxyK3UTG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 17, 2021

Kohli received huge backlash soon after he posted the tweet with people primarily targeting him over his previous stance against bursting firecrackers on Diwali and asking him to focus on cricket instead.

Kohli had faced similar backlash in 2020 for promoting a cracker free Diwali which offended the right-wing.

Anticipating that Kohli might have a similar message for this years’ Diwali too, the trolls went after him using the hashtag #sunokohli to express their frustration.

Here are some reactions:

Dear captain, Hindus know how to celebrate Diwali. Ask your sponsors to take their propaganda to other faiths. Instead, please focus on performing well in T20 WC and if you've some spine, ask farmers to stop burning stubble so that Delhi doesn't choke. #SunoKohli — Priyanka (Astrology Guidance) (@AstroAmigo) October 17, 2021

#SunoKohli

We don't need any environment friendly tips from you to celebrate Diwali.. Thank you.. pic.twitter.com/k67MTleFTH — MicroMan (@mahendra_swamy) October 18, 2021

India's per capita CO2 emission is approx 1.8 tonnes/yr.



A private jet (which Kohli-Anushka owns) alone generates nearly 6 tonnes of CO2 in just one 3hrs trip.



1.8 tonnes/yr vs 6 tonnes in a 3h trip!



Really audacious of this couple to preach about environment on our festivals. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) October 17, 2021

#SunoKohli – Next time on Eid, teach peaceful community to celebrate it without bloodshedding of innocent animals https://t.co/NazBpcQQvG — Yaggesh Lakhotia 🇮🇳 (@yagslak) October 17, 2021

Say Yes to Deepawali with lots of Crackers!



These Poor Workers of Sivakasi have only a Few Weeks to earn their livelihood for the entire year



People sitting in AC Rooms and doing Activism against #Diwali have no idea of reality.#BoycottFabIndia #SunoKohli pic.twitter.com/qXlEeZJf3x — Priyanka Sharma (@ThePriyankaIND) October 18, 2021

On the other hand, fans have come in support of the cricketer, defending him.

In anticipation of what Kohli 'might' say, the entire RW ecosphere has erupted against their own golden boy. This is why they are duffers! And forever in victim mode. #SunoModiKeKutto https://t.co/KxslCtvNKf — Sangita (@Sanginamby) October 18, 2021

Kohli fans should stop trolling Modi bhakts. Especially when Kohli hasn't scored a single century this year, while Modi has scored 3.



Petrol, Diesel and Global Hunger index. — PuNsTeR™ (@Pun_Starr) October 18, 2021