Kohli faces backlash over his ‘tips for meaningful Diwali’ post

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has been on the receiving end from right-wing trolls after he said he will be sharing “personal tips for celebrating a meaningful Diwali” over the next few weeks.
On October 17, the team India captain shared a video message on Twitter and Instagram and wrote, “Over the next few weeks, I’ll be sharing a series of my personal tips for celebrating a meaningful Diwali with loved ones and family.”
In the video message, which is in partnership with social media platform Pinterest, Kohli says that as the country prepares to celebrate the festive season of Diwali, he will share with his audience “tips to celebrate with loved ones and family.”
Kohli received huge backlash soon after he posted the tweet with people primarily targeting him over his previous stance against bursting firecrackers on Diwali and asking him to focus on cricket instead.
Kohli had faced similar backlash in 2020 for promoting a cracker free Diwali which offended the right-wing.
Anticipating that Kohli might have a similar message for this years’ Diwali too, the trolls went after him using the hashtag #sunokohli to express their frustration.
Here are some reactions:
On the other hand, fans have come in support of the cricketer, defending him.