Kohli fails while opening batting for RCB

Abu Dhabi, Nov 6 : Virat Kohli promoted himself to the opening batting spot with disastrous result as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain, who has generally batted at No.3 for RCB, fell only in the second over, caught down the leg-side.

Before the game had begun, former West Indies captain Brian Lara had brushed aside the idea that Kohli should open saying that he would be better served batting in the middle.

“There is unnecessary talk on this (his slow approach in middle overs). He has done a good job batting in the middle overs,” said Lara.

Kohli has scored the most runs for RCB and is among the top run-getters in the IPL this season with 466 but at 121.35, this is his slowest strike rate since 2012.

The RCB captain opened the batting, perhaps in the hope of using the power-play overs, and pushed down Aaron Finch to No. 3.

However, the plan failed as he could make just six off seven deliveries.

