Kokapet land: Telangana HC warns of staying auction

Hyderabad: The Telangana high court hinted on Monday that it shall order stay on the auction of Kokapet land. The state government is expected to earn Rs.2000 crore by auctioning this land.

The division bench of the high court comprising chief justice Hema Kohli and justice B Vijaysen Reddy was hearing a petition filed by “Agni Agri-tech” wherein the petitioners requested to omit the survey numbers of Vadina Gollapally land from the G.O.111 stating that this land is outside the limits of two water reservoirs’ wetlands. The division bench has taken cognizance of the matter. The government submitted its affidavit and enquired the high court whether permitting high-rise buildings around Kokapet Lake will not pollute the environs.

The bench hinted that if the state government does not reveal details pertaining to the Kokapet land, it will order stay on the auction. The court said that a PIL has been filed regarding the auction and hence the state government must submit a detailed report. The state government had engaged a senior Supreme Court lawyer Mukul Rohatgi to represent its case.

Rohatgi opposed the omission of Vadina Gollapalli from the G O No.111. The court has enquired Rohatagi why the committee of the officials formed under the chief secretary has not submitted its report. Rohatgi pleaded ignorance of the matter and sought time to obtain the information.

The court fixed August 18 for the next hearing.