Kolkata nurse loses consciousness after taking Covid vaccine,admitted

Kolkata: A 35-year-old nurse was admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) of a hospital in Kolkata after she lost consciousness within minutes of taking the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday, officials said.

She is one of the 15,707 beneficiaries who were vaccinated across West Bengal during the day.

In Delhi among the vaccine recipient in the city’s hospitals, at least 52 people complained of minor side-effects, while one serious.

While two of these cases were reported from Charak Hospital, another two have been reported from the Northern Railway Central Hospital in the national capital. North Delhi has reported one minor AEFI case while South East Delhi and North West Delhi have reported 5 and 4 AEFI cases, respectively.

East Delhi reported 6 cases, Central Delhi 2, South Delhi 11 minor AEFI cases and one severe case, New Delhi 5, South West Delhi 11 and West Delhi reported 6 AEFI cases.

–PTI/ANI