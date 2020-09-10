Kolkata Police commissioner tests Covid-19 positive

Kolkata, Sep 11 : Kolkata Police commissioner Anuj Sharma on Thursday tested positive for the Covid-19. He went for home isolation, sources said.

Officials in Kolkata Police said that swab test sample of Sharma was sent for testing on Wednesday after the city police top cop had developed mild symptoms. The test confirmed the infection on Thursday.

Sources said Sharma was doing well, and currently working from home. He had attended the “Police Day” programme organised at the state secretariat Nabanna on Tuesday, in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other senior officials were also present.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police on Thursday also reported its 10th Covid-19 fatality as Gautam Mahato, an assistant sub inspector (ASI) posted in the Special Branch, succumbed to coronavirus in a private hospital near EM Bypass.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.