Kolkata Police DCP tests COVID positive admitted to hospital

Kolkata: A Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police have been admitted to hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19, police sources said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of South East Division of Kolkata Police Debasmita Das was taken to the hospital on Thursday where she is undergoing treatment, they said.

“She is undergoing treatment and we are keeping a close watch on her health conditions,” hospital sources said.

The IPS officer was having some health-related issues and were on leave since last Saturday, sources in Kolkata Police said.

Incidentally, Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma has been under home isolation since last week after he tested positive for COVID-19.

A few IPS officers and other policemen in West Bengal have also tested positive for the virus.

There are around 3,000 policemen in the state who have been infected by a coronavirus.

Source: PTI
