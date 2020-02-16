Kolkata police nab two drug peddlers, seize heroin

A+ A-

Kolkata:The city police nabbed two notorious drug peddlers, including a woman, and recovered 322 grams of heroin from them, an officer said on Sunday.

Acting on a source’s information, personnel of the Detective Department’s Narcotic Cell apprehended Durga Rani Mondal alias Chaya, 55, and Radharaman Das, 37, in central Kolkata’s B.B. Ganguli Street near Kolay Market under Muchipara police station on Saturday afternoon.

Kolkata police’s Joint Commissioner, Crime, Murlidhar Sharma said 268 grams of heroin was recovered from Mondal and 54 grams from Das.

The contraband was contained in different transparent polythene packets, for which they could not render any satisfactory account.

While Mondal hails from Subhas Pally in 24 Parganas South district, Das is a resident of Daspara in 24 Parganas North district.

A case has been filed at the Muchipara police station against the two accused.