Kolkata to host 2020/21 season of I-League

New Delhi, Aug 14 : The 2020/21 season of the I-League will be held in Kolkata, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) decided on Friday in its League Committee Meeting.

The I-League second division matches will also be held in Kolkata and the AIFF said that they will act as a “dress rehearsal” for the I-League.

“Keeping in mind the available infrastructure facilities, and also the assurance from the Minister of Sports, Government of West Bengal about granting requisite permissions to organise the Hero 2nd division qualifiers, and subsequently the Hero I-League 2020-21… the Committee unanimously decided to grant hosting rights of the Hero 2nd division qualifiers, and the Hero I-League to IFA, Kolkata,” said the AIFF in its statement.

“The schedule and date for the Hero 2nd division qualifiers and the Hero I-League, however, would be finalised once the guidelines from the Central Government are issued.”

AIFF Vice President Subrata Dutta said that the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for creating a bio-bubble for the competitions have been prepared.

“We need to leave no stone unturned and have a number of workshops to educate all stakeholders as we are currently working against all odds,” he said.

“We must ensure that we adhere to the standards to live up to the expectations of the football lovers in the country. The Leagues need to be organised in a manner which will set an example for others to follow.”

The AIFF also said that the committeeA granted an extension till September 30, 2020 for submission of all relevant documents for Academies applied under the AIFF Academy Accreditation.

Source: IANS

