Konark Festival, Sand Art Festival to kick start from Dec 1

Bhubaneswar, Nov 30 : The twin events of Konark Festival of classical dance performances with the grand Sun Temple in the backdrop and the International Sand Art Festival will kick start in Odisha’s Konark on December 1 and go on till December 5.

The 31st edition of the Konark Festival being organised by Odisha Tourism will be held at the open-air auditorium in the evening, said a tourism department statement on Monday.

The event will showcase the best of India’s traditional and classical dance forms, besides offering interesting insights into the rich cultural heritage of the country.

Leading exponents and dance enthusiasts of almost all classical dance forms of India, including Odissi, Bharatanatyam, Manipuri, Kuchipudi and Kathak, will take part in the five-day classical dance carnival.

Similarly, the 9th edition of the International Sand Art Festival with Padmashree awardee and globally renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik as its brand ambassador and chief curator will be held along side the Konark Festival on the pristine Chandrabhaga beach, around 3 km from the Sun Temple.

Keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic, the event will be organised following all the guidelines and protocols.

The twin events will witness the participation of 70 artistes from across India and within the state.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.