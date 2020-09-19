Konkan Railways delivers 2 DEMU train sets to Nepal Railways

New Delhi, Sep 18 : The Konkan Railways on Friday said that it delivered two DEMU train sets, designed and developed by Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, to Nepal Railways.

“Konkan Railway is happy and privileged to deliver two modern DEMU train sets to Nepal Railways today,” it said in a statement.

The Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd had signed a contract agreement on May 10 last year with Nepal’s Department of Railways for supply of two 1600HP DEMU train sets.

These trains will operate between Jayanagar in India and Kurtha in Nepal, it said.

The 34-km-long Jayanagar-Kurtha Railway Link has been built by IRCON with a financial grant from the Indian government under the India-Nepal Development Partnership programme.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.