Koo launches voluntary self-verification feature for users

Bengaluru, April 6 (IANS) Microblogging and social media app Koo launched a voluntary self-verification feature on Wednesday, which will allow its users to self-verify their profile on the platform by using their government-approved ID card.

The new feature empowers the users to prove the authenticity of their accounts on the platform, hence lending credibility to the thoughts and opinions that they share.

Voluntary self-verification promotes visibility of genuine voices.

A visible marker in the form of a green tick will identify an account as being self-verified.

The users will have to enter their government-ID number, enter the OTP, and on successful authentication, get self-verified with a green tick in their profile.

The whole process is completed within a few seconds. The validation process is carried out by government-authorised third-parties. Koo would not store any information during the process.

Aprameya Radhakrishna, Co-founder and CEO of Koo, said, “Koo is at the forefront of promoting trust and safety on social media. Users can now get self-verified in less than 30 seconds through our safe and secure verification process. This is a huge step towards lending greater authenticity to users and promoting responsible behaviour on the platform.”