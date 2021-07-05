Korea-based Youngone donates Remdesivir, masks to Telangana

Hyderabad: Korea-based global textile and apparel manufacturer Youngone Corporation is donating 10,000 doses of the COVID-19 drug Remdesivir and another 100,000 KN95 masks to the Telangana Government to support its fight against the ongoing pandemic.

The first batch of 5000 doses landed in Hyderabad on July 1, while the remaining doses are expected to arrive here by July 8. The Korean company, through its wholly owned Indian subsidiary Evertop Textile & Apparel Complex Private Limited, will be investing 120 million dollars int he Kakatiya Mega Textile Park (KMTP) that is coming up in Warangal.

Youngone Corporation will be acquiring 290 acre land at the KMTP for which it has already made full payment and is in the process of finalizing the contractor for commencement of the construction works.

Kihak Sung, Chairman of the Youngone Corporation said, “We are all very sorry to hear of the troubled situation in India and Telangana. To stand behind the Government of Telangana in fighting against COVID-19 and to mitigate some of the sufferings of the people, Youngone hereby donates 10,000 vials of ‘Remdesivir Injections’ and 100,000 (One Hundred Thousand) pieces of KN95 face mask on an urgent basis.”

Accordingly, Sung added that Youngone’s management in Bangladesh will obtain necessary permissions from concerned departments of Bangladesh Government and organize procurement and shipment of the medicine to Telangana, said a press release on Monday.

Conveying his thanks on behalf of the government of Telangana, Principal Secretary (commerce & industries) Jayesh Ranjan said, “We accept this donation with heartfelt gratitude. As the daily Covid numbers continue to decline at a rapid speed in Telangana, we seem to have clearly crossed the 2nd wave peak. With generous support such as this, we now look forward to quickly putting the menace behind us and getting back to our business of facilitating investments in the state.”

Youngone Corporation will be setting up 8 manufacturing units in the areas of garment manufacturing, knitting, technical textiles and poly products. Once operational, these units will directly employ more than 12,000 persons, the release added