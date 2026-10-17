Kota: JEE aspirant injured after classmate hits him with toy gun

Kota: A 16-year-old JEE aspirant was injured after his classmate allegedly hit him on the head with the butt of a toy gun during an altercation at an ALLEN Career Institute campus in Kota.

The incident occurred on Friday evening, October 16, within the limits of Jawahar Nagar police station, triggering panic at the coaching complex and prompting institute authorities to intervene. A large crowd of fellow students gathered at the spot following the assault.

A 16-year-old JEE aspirant from Bihar suffered a head injury after a classmate struck him with the butt of a toy gun during a quarrel at a coaching institute in Kota on Friday evening, police said.



The incident took place within the limits of Jawahar Nagar police station and… pic.twitter.com/qFDvgytIn7 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 17, 2026

In a statement issued on Saturday, the institute said the incident occurred during a class break on October 16 and that it had ensured prompt medical attention for the injured student.

“We are relieved to confirm that the student has fully recovered,” the institute said, adding that it was working in close coordination with the local police and administration to ensure that appropriate and strict action was taken.

Circle Inspector Mukesh Meena of Jawahar Nagar police station said both students were 16 years old and studying in the same class while preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). The injured student hails from Bihar, while the other student is from Uttar Pradesh.

During a verbal altercation, the student from Uttar Pradesh allegedly struck his classmate on the head with the butt of a toy gun, causing a head injury, Meena said.

The injured student, who lives in Kota with his mother, was taken to a nearby private hospital. His condition was initially stated to be out of danger, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother, police registered a case against the other minor and initiated an investigation.

The officer declined to share further details, citing the age of the students, and said the case had been registered under relevant legal provisions.