Kothapet fruit market to be shut down,shifted to Bata Singaram

Hyderabad: The famous fruit market of the city Kothapet fruits market will be officially shut down Today. The vice chairman of the market committee Mutyam Reddy said that they had resolved to close down the market from the midnight of Saturday.

He said that the market would be shifted to newly built market yard at Batasingaram and added that the market would function from the same place from October 1.

He said that the process of the shifting of the market would begin from the 25th of this month and added that it would continue till October 1.

He urged the farmers, businessmen to not bring their produce to the market . He said that they had made all arrangements at the Batasingaram market yard for the commencement of the operations from October 1. He said that they had also taken steps for avoiding any kind of problems to the farmers and traders.