Kovind appeals people to celebrate environment-friendly Diwali

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind extended wishes on the occasion of Diwali on Saturday and appealed to people to celebrate the festival in a pollution-free and environment-friendly manner.

“Diwali is also a festival of cleanliness, so let us honor mother-nature by celebrating a pollution-free, environment-friendly and clean Diwali,” President Kovind tweeted.

The President said that the festival inspires us to work for the service of humanity.

“Let us, on this occasion, resolve to become a lamp of hope and prosperity for the poor, destitute and needy people of the society by sharing our happiness just as a lamp lightens many lamps by sharing its light,” he said.

“On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad. May this grand festival of happiness and light bring delight, peace, and prosperity to each and every house of our country,” he added.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted everyone on the occasion.

“This holy festival of Deepawali brings happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen, I wish all the best health for everyone. Best wishes on Deepotsav,” Shah tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

“Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone is prosperous and healthy,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Source: ANI