Kovind, Modi pay floral tributes to Ex-Prez Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi, Sep 1 : President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday led the nation in paying tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee, who lays in state at his residence.

The mortal remains of the 13th President were brought from Army R&R hospital around 9.30 a.m. and will be taken to the Lodhi Road crematorium for the last rites at 2 p.m.

Following the Covid-19 precautionary protocol, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Defence Minister Rajnath, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and others also paid their final tributes.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, BJP President J.P. Nadda, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, CPI General Secretary D. Raja, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and many others have paid homage to the 84-year-old leader, who passed away on Monday evening after being on life support for three weeks.

A long time Congress veteran, Mukherjee, was admitted to the hospital on August 10 after developing a blood clot. His condition turned critical following a brain surgery. He had also tested positive for Covid-19.

Mukherjee was the President of India from 2012 to 2017. He was conferred the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award, in 2019, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2008.

The government decided on a seven-day state mourning from August 31 to September 6 in his honour.

Source: IANS

