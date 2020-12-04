Kovind to inaugurate 60th anniversary celebrations of Goa liberation: CM

Panaji, Dec 4 : President Ram Nath Kovind will be the chief guest at the 60th anniversary celebrations of Goa’s liberation from Portuguese rule, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

“The President will inaugurate a cultural programme here on December 19, on the 60th anniversary commemoration of the Goa liberation,” Sawant told reporters at the Secretariat.

He chaired a meeting of the state-level organising committee tasked with planning and organising the year-long celebratory events.

“Freedom fighters from other states who contributed to the struggle to free Goa will be felicitated, and in case of martyrs, their kin will be honoured,” he added.

Goa was liberated from 451 years of Portuguese colonial yoke by the Indian armed forces on December 19, 1961.

The Chief Minister said that places in Goa that were linked to major events in the freedom struggle would be identified and beautified.

