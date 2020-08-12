Kozhikode plane crash: 85 injured passengers discharged from hospitals, says AI Express

The injured passengers of IX-1344 flight are being treated at various hospitals of Kozhikode, the airline said in a statement.

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 12th August 2020 1:17 pm IST
Kozhikode: Security personnel stand guard near the mangled remains of an Air India Express flight, en route from Dubai, after it skidded off the runway while landing on Friday night, at Karippur in Kozhikode, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (PTI Photo)(PTI08-08-2020_000163B)

New Delhi: Air India Express said on Wednesday that 85 passengers injured in the plane crash in Kozhikode have been discharged from hospitals after “obtaining complete fitness”.

The Air India Express flight from Dubai with 190 people, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway during landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain on Friday night, fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing 18 people, including the pilots.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said on Saturday that 149 people have been admitted to hospitals, 23 discharged, while three were critically injured in the plane crash.

The injured passengers of IX-1344 flight are being treated at various hospitals of Kozhikode, the airline said in a statement.

“As on date, 85 injured passengers have been discharged from various hospitals after obtaining their complete fitness,” it added.

Air India Express, a wholly-owned subsidiary of national carrier Air India, has only B737 aircraft in its fleet.

The airline had said on Sunday the mortal remains of 16 passengers killed in the plane crash have been handed over to their families, and added that authorities were investigating the accident.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close