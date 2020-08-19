KPSC invites applications to fill up Junior, Assistant Engineer posts

Bengaluru: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) invited application to fill up the posts of Junior and Assistant Engineers.

As per the notification, there are total 660 and 330 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (Civil) (Division –I) and Junior Engineer (Civil) respectively. Out of the total 990 vacancies, 925 are of Residual Parent Cadre and 65 are of HK local cadre.

The last date for submission of online applications is 16th September 2020. The fee can be paid on or before 18th September 2020.

Interested candidates can read the notification from the official website (click here).

