KPSC Recruitment: Applications invited for Group A, Group B posts

Bangalore: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to fill up 251 vacancies of Group A and Group B Posts.

Candidates have to register for recruitment. After successful registration, the candidates will get a login ID and password. The form can be filled by entering the login credentials.

Exam fee

Applicants belonging to the general category are required to pay Rs. 600 whereas, SC, ST candidates are exempted from payment of application fee.

The fee can be paid either using online payment gateways such as debit card, credit or through Citizen Service Centre.

Age limits

The upper and lower age limits for the candidates are 18 and 35 years respectively.

Candidates will be selected based on performance in the online exam and interview. The computer-based test will be of 400 marks.

Verification of Certificate

After the test, verification of certificate will be done.

The last round of the recruitment will be a face-to-face interview.

Last date

The applications can be sent between 10th July and 10th August.

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).