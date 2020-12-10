Krishna Janambhoomi case to be heard on Jan 7

News Desk 1Published: 10th December 2020 5:12 pm IST
Krishna Janambhoomi case to be heard on Jan 7

Mathura (UP), Dec 10 : The hearing in the Krishna Janambhoomi case in a Mathura court has been deferred. The next date of hearing is January 7.

In the last hearing, only three of the four petitioners had appeared in the court. Anurag Dalmia, managing trustee of the Shri Krishna Janambhoomi Trust, had not appeared before the court.

District judge Sadhana Rani Thakur was on leave on Thursday which led to the case being deferred.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Covid-19 cases breach 300,000 mark in Sweden
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 10th December 2020 5:12 pm IST
Back to top button