Krishna Janambhoomi case to be heard on Jan 7

Mathura (UP), Dec 10 : The hearing in the Krishna Janambhoomi case in a Mathura court has been deferred. The next date of hearing is January 7.

In the last hearing, only three of the four petitioners had appeared in the court. Anurag Dalmia, managing trustee of the Shri Krishna Janambhoomi Trust, had not appeared before the court.

District judge Sadhana Rani Thakur was on leave on Thursday which led to the case being deferred.

Source: IANS

