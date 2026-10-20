Krishna Phase-2 pipeline repairs done, water supply restored

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has completed repairs to a damaged Krishna Phase-2 drinking water pipeline within five hours. It was damaged after a car crashed into an air valve near Nagole Metro Station.

The accident occurred around 4 am near pillar number 813 near Uppal Bhagayat. The car hit the iron safety fence protecting the air valve system and damaged both the fence and the valve.

Following the accident, water board transmission officials stopped the related pumps to control the water flow. Managing Director K Ashok Reddy directed officials to take up emergency repairs.

Officials from the transmission and operations and maintenance departments worked together to repair the damaged equipment and restore the pipeline.

Water supply restored after emergency repairs

Technical staff and officials arranged the required equipment and continued repair work. Within five hours, they repaired the damaged air valve system and completely stopped the leakage.

The drinking water supply to the affected areas was restored.

Also Read Hyderabad drinking water supply hit as car damages Krishna pipeline

The Water Board prioritised the repairs to reduce disruption to residents during the festival period.

HMWSSB MD Praises Officials and Staff

K Ashok Reddy congratulated officials, engineers and technical staff from the transmission and operations and maintenance departments for their coordinated efforts.

He appreciated their dedication to public service during the festival.

The managing director said providing an uninterrupted drinking water supply to the public remained the Water Board’s top priority.