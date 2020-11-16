Krishna Shroff comments after dance video of Disha Patani goes viral

Mumbai: Krishna Shroff, sister of Tiger Shroff commented after dance video of Disha Patani went viral on social media.

On Sunday, Disha Patani posted a video on Instagram. In the video, she can be seen shaking-a-leg on rapper Cardi B’s latest number “WAP”.

She is seen wearing a bright orange bodycon with a dark olive coloured cropped jacket paired with loose ripped denims.

Krishna Shroff gushed over Disha in the comment section and wrote: “Daaang! You are absolute FIRE. Need to raid your closet ASAP”. On the other hand, Tiger Shroff commented, “Cleannn” with fire emoticon

On the work front, Disha recently wrapped up shooting for “Radhe”, co-starring Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda.

The film is directed by Prabhudeva. Disha also has the lead role in “KTina”, produced by Ekta Kapoor.

The film also features Akshay Oberoi and Sunny Singh. Rumours suggest the film could bear shades of Ekta’s life.