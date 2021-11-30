Krishna tribunal: Supreme Court to hear case from December 13

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court will hear the case regarding the water dispute between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the Central Government’s announcement to set up Krishna tribunal and to take over the irrigation projects at the Krishna river basin.

The Supreme Court will start hearing the case from December 13 under the bench of Justice Chandrachud.

The Supreme Court has issued notices to the governments of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka to submit their affidavits.

The Supreme Court also directed the Central Government to submit its affidavit 48 hours before the hearing deadline.