Kristen Bell says she stands by Dax Shepard after relapse

NehaPublished: 15th October 2020 10:00 pm IST
Kristen Bell
ANI

Washington: American actor Kristen Bell has made it clear that she will continue to stand by her husband Dax Shepard, who recently publically admitted that he had relapsed on pain medication following a motorcycle accident.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 40-year-old actor who was a guest on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ this week, said that Shepard is doing “really great” after he admitted on September 25 on his popular podcast that he had relapsed after 16 years of sobriety.

Bell told DeGeneres.”Look, everybody’s up against their own demons. The thing I love most about Dax is … he was able to tell me and tell us, and say, ‘We need a different plan.'”

READ:  Meghan Markle says online abuse 'almost unsurvivable'

The Hollywood Reporter, Bell was referring to the plan the couple had that she would administer any medication he may need, a situation that was compromised a few months back after Shepard began taking Vicodin following a motorcycle accident in August. At some point, he began to administer the pills himself, which is when everything fell apart, Shepard admitted.

“I felt so terrible about the lying,” Shepard said then. “I was just very scared and I felt very, very lonely.” He finally admitted to Bell and close friend and fellow podcast host Monica Padman he had relapsed.

Bell also noted that the couple is going back to therapy since the revelation. She said about Dax,

READ:  'Dexter' revived at Showtime for limited series

“One of the main reasons I love him is he is also addicted to growth. He is addicted to evolving. I will continue to stand by him because he’s very, very worth it.”

Source: ANI

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

NehaPublished: 15th October 2020 10:00 pm IST
Back to top button