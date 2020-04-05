Kristen reveals she was criticised for her looks early in career

Washington D.C.: American actor Kristen Bell shared a timeline of her career and revealed that during the initial days of her career, she was criticised for her looks.

Bell said of her beginnings in show business: “I would get feedback from an audition: Well, you’re not pretty enough to play the pretty girl, but you’re not quirky enough or weird enough to play the weird girl.”

The ‘Frozen’ actor also told that she didn’t exactly know what to think of such comments, “I was like ‘OK so does that just mean I can’t be an actor? What does that mean?’ That’s what I was getting feedback on in every single audition.”

Luckily, things turned around for Bell.

Kristen said: “I think as I’ve grown older, those boxes have changed and they’ve almost gone away. It’s this huge grey area now of all these beautiful stories you can tell that have dimensional people that don’t have to be one thing.”

The ‘When in Rome’ actor also attributed the change to more open-minded film industry.

Kristen shared noted that it is not the ’80s where you have to have the popular girl and then the nerd who gets the guy. It’s not that anymore and she is really grateful for that. Bell said.

“It opens up a lot of opportunities for everyone to play and pretend, which is the most fun part,” added Bell.

Source: ANI

